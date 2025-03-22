Fife pavement parking ban: councillors have say on law which could fine drivers £100

Plans to implement a new law banning parking on pavements have come under scrutiny.

Fife councillors have their views on the legislation ahead of it come into effect in the Kingdom from September 1.

There were questions on whether it was aimed at generating revenue or making communities safer - and how it would be enforced with no additional resource, leaving it up to the region’s 18 parking wardens to take on top of their existing duties.

The Footway Parking Bill, which was passed in Scotland in December 2023, could see motorists fined £100, although the local authority has pledged to have a ‘softly softly’ approach for the first two months.

Parking on pavements will lead to a fine for Fife motorists later this year (Pic: Scott Louden)

Councillor Bailey-Lee Robb, SNP member for Cowdenbeath, raised the issue of fines being reinvested into parking enforcement to make any ban in Fife effective for communities, adding: “For any pavement parking ban to be effective, we need enough staff to enforce it from Crail to Culross and everywhere in between, and act as a deterrent once it is enforced.”

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for roads, said the new ban was not aimed at driving revenue, but making streets safer, but any surplus would go into enforcement

He added: “We are trying to deliver a level of enforcement that it feels like part of our communities. The legislation says no parking on pavements, but it doesn’t give any resource to enforce it. We need to make sure when we say there is a ban we can enforce it.”

Councillor Derek Glen, SNP for Dunfermline, wanted to know if fines could be issued with evidence from dash cams, or did the ‘crime; have to be witnessed by parking patrols?

Cllr Craik said it was an issue to be investigated further, adding: “If it was possible, it might make people more cogniscent of not doing it.”

Parking attendants will be responsible for checking pavements across a network of some 2500 roads, from which there have only been 40 exemptions agreed so far. Councillors wanted to identify all areas where the ban would not apply before adopting the regulations. They also pledged a common sense approach.