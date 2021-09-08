Jean McBain was heading home from the Kingdom Shopping Centre on the number five Moffat and Williamson bus when the incident happened.

As it was heading along its route on Alburn Park in Markinch, five youths threw the projectile – smashing the window only inches behind from where she was sitting.

Fortunately, Jean was not injured but was left shaken.

Jean McBain, who was a passenger on the bus that was targeted by yobs. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

She said: “I was just at the shops last Saturday on my own and I was heading home on the bus when it happened.

"The bus was travelling down Alburn Park. At the point where the road crosses the stream is when I noticed five young boys at the side of the road.

"I was just sitting there minding my own business when there was a loud bang as the window smashed – I can’t understand why someone would do this, they had to be ready to throw something as it all happened very quickly.

"I was sitting on a single seat on the right hand side of the bus and whatever the boys threw completely smashed the window right behind me – it gave me such a fright and I was very shaken.”

Although the yobs smashed the bus window, Jean said that the driver was very professional and kept his cool.

"The driver did an excellent job and kept very calm as he pulled the bus off the road to inspect the damage,” she added.

"He phoned the depot to tell them what had happened and then took me to my destination as I can't walk very far – every time the bus went over a bump another piece of the window fell out. It certainly wasn’t the best experience that I’ve had.

"I was the only person on the bus, but I wouldn’t like to think what would’ve happened if it was full – a lot of youngsters nowadays don’t have any respect for elderly people.”

A spokesperson for Moffat and Williamson said: “We’re working with Police Scotland and Fife Council on the matter.”

