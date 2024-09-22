Fife petrol station gets green light for EV chargers and demolition work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fife Council approved a planning application from Motor Fuel Group (MFG) to make the changes to the facility at Morrisons Supermarket in St Andrews.
It signed off plans to extend the kiosk at the Largo Road forecourt, build a bin store, replace its car wash with to create a jet wash station, and create four EV charging posts.
In a supporting statement, the company said: “The proposals do not raise any concerns regarding adverse impact on amenity in terms of surrounding land uses. The proposed area will be well-lit and does not raise any concerns from antisocial behaviour / natural surveillance perspective.
“In terms of design, the proposed EV charging area has been carefully planned to positively integrate with the existing site operation. The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose.”
The proposals come as part of MFG’s upgrade across its portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.