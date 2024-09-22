Fife petrol station gets green light for EV chargers and demolition work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A petrol station in a Fife town has got the go-ahead to demolish its car wash and create EV charging stations, and its kiosk.

Fife Council approved a planning application from Motor Fuel Group (MFG) to make the changes to the facility at Morrisons Supermarket in St Andrews.

It signed off plans to extend the kiosk at the Largo Road forecourt, build a bin store, replace its car wash with to create a jet wash station, and create four EV charging posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a supporting statement, the company said: “The proposals do not raise any concerns regarding adverse impact on amenity in terms of surrounding land uses. The proposed area will be well-lit and does not raise any concerns from antisocial behaviour / natural surveillance perspective.

The work will get underway at Morrisons in St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)

“In terms of design, the proposed EV charging area has been carefully planned to positively integrate with the existing site operation. The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose.”

The proposals come as part of MFG’s upgrade across its portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations.