Fife petrol station hit by fuel shortage
A petrol station in Kirkcaldy has been hit by a fuel shortage.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:19 am
Sainsbury in Kirkcaldy started to turn customers away on Sunday with a sign saying there was no diesel or fuel at a number of its pumps.
The issue continued on Monday resulting in some pumps being temporarily closed.
Staff were also on the forecourt advising motorists as they arrived at the Fife Retail Park outlet.
The petrol station remained open with some customers getting to fill up.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Some pumps at our Kirkcaldy petrol filling station have been temporarily closed.
“They have received more fuel today and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”