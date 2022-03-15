Fife petrol station hit by fuel shortage

Sainsbury in Kirkcaldy started to turn customers away on Sunday with a sign saying there was no diesel or fuel at a number of its pumps.

The issue continued on Monday resulting in some pumps being temporarily closed.

Staff were also on the forecourt advising motorists as they arrived at the Fife Retail Park outlet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury, Kirkcaldy

The petrol station remained open with some customers getting to fill up.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Some pumps at our Kirkcaldy petrol filling station have been temporarily closed.

“They have received more fuel today and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.