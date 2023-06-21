The 64-mile route has become popular with walkers wanting to enjoy scenery and historic sites, as well as with modern-day pilgrims following in the footsteps of their medieval forebears. Starting in Culross or North Queensferry, the fully waymarked route winds from the coast, through the heart of Fife to finish in St Andrews.

Now the final gateway panel has been unveiled and dedicated in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church. It shows the Fife Pilgrim Way map with beautiful illustrations depicting the life of medieval pilgrims and the places they travelled through on the road to St Andrews.

Holy Trinity Church - the ancient town kirk of St Andrews which has stood on its central site in South Street for over 600 years - has been welcoming pilgrims for many centuries and is well poised to welcome the many contemporary pilgrims who are journeying along the Fife Pilgrim Way.

From left: Rev Marion Paton; Rev Prof Ian Bradley; Nick Cooke; Jeremy Harris,FCCT chief executive; Douglas Spiers, Fife Council archaeologist. (Pic: Submitted)

Since opening in 2019, the Fife Pilgrim Way has been managed and maintained by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust

Jeremy Harris, chief executive, said: “Finding such an auspicious location for the final trailhead panel on the Fife Pilgrim Way is a fantastic finale to the establishment of this important route.”

Revd Professor Ian Bradley, author of The Fife Pilgrim Way: In the Footsteps of Monks, Miners and Martyrs, welcomed the landmark.

He said: “This is the final gateway panel on the Fife Pilgrim Way in two senses – the one closest to the pilgrim way’s final destination at St Andrews Cathedral and also the last to be put in position, four years after the Fife Pilgrim Way was officially launched.

“It has taken a considerable time to find a suitable place for this interpretation panel marking the end of the pilgrim way but there could hardly be a more appropriate one than in the garden of Holy Trinity Church, where it is clearly visible to all pilgrims coming along the final stretch of the route on South Street, St Andrews.

“I am delighted to be involved with the dedication of this gateway panel which has already attracted much interest among visitors and townsfolk. I hope it will inspire more people to become pilgrims.”

Graham Wynd, of Holy Trinity Church, also welcomed the unveiling of the final panel. He added: “We are sure that this distinctive sign in such a prominent position will draw many more visitors into our building, whether they are starting or finishing their walk on the Fife Pilgrim Way or are simply passers-by. We look forward to welcoming them all.

