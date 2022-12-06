It was recognised for its outstanding engagement and partnership working at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2022.

The 64-mile waymarked trail received a commendation - it was the the only Scottish planning project entry to receive a prize, despite competing against multi-million pound projects across the UK.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust led on the development of the trail and manages it on behalf of Fife Council.

Jeremy Harris (left), chief executive of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and Dominick Mennie, lead officer in Fife Council's planning department receiving the commendation.

Opened in 2017, it starts in North Queensferry or Culross and winds through the heart of Fife and less well-known areas to arrive at the spectacular ruins of St Andrews Cathedral. It pays homage to Fife’s rich medieval past while bringing to life the Kingdom’s history, geography and industrial heritage for locals and visitors alike.

Jeremy Harris, chief executive at FCCT, said: “We’re really proud to have worked with many enthusiastic partners to create the trail and to continue to manage it. I’m delighted our team, local communities and partners have been recognised by this prestigious award.”

Judges commended Fife Pilgrim Way for its outstanding engagement and monitoring to show how the scheme had progressed.