Fife Pilgrim Way walk in one day to raise funds in memory of grandparents

A Fife man is aiming to walk the region’s Pilgrim Way in just one day to raise funds in memory of his late grandparents.

It will be Michael Cunningham’s second long-distance fundraiser for Alzheimer Scotland, and he has launched a crowdfunding page for donations ahead setting off on April 29 - the date of what would have been his grandparents’ 75th wedding anniversary.

In 2023, Michael, from Glenrothes retraced the steps that brought his grandad, Vincent Hamilton, to the Kingdom 75 years ago, walking the 230 mile route from Cardenden to Raphoe in County Donegal, Ireland. His latest trek will cover some 55 miles along the Pilgrim Way, from Culross to St Andrews, and through the heart of the Kingdom.

Launching his online fundraiser, Michael said: “Recent times have been hard for my family and I for a number of reasons. I have suffered from sciatica as well as the loss of loved ones. We have lost my brother-in-law Dominik, our much beloved dog Sheldon, my Auntie Sandra and now my Grandparents. It has been quite a lot to deal with and has been a bit of a struggle at times for us all.

“I have found challenging myself to do walks for charity has helped me to cope with my grief as well as turning a bad experience into a more positive memory. It really focuses your mind on what is important in life and appreciating the time that we have spent with those who are unfortunately no longer with us, as well as cherishing time with loved ones now and really making the most of life while we can.”

Michael’s Pilgrim Way walk aims to challenge himself to celebrate life as well as remembering all the loved ones who played such an important part in his life.

“I have never done the whole of Fife Pilgrim way and thought this would be quite apt due to Fife’s importance in my life,” he said “I have grown up here and spent so many happy times with family and friends where I call home. All my grandparents lived here for most of their lives and I met my lovely wife here too.

“Pilgrimages were often taken as a way of proving your faith and I thought it would be nice to take my own pilgrimage with their memories in mind.”