Fife piper celebrates back to back title victories at Glenfiddich Piping Championship

A piper from Guardbridge has made history after being crowned overall winner at the Glenfiddich Piping Championship at Blair Castle for the second year running.

Callum Beamount triumphed in the solo bagpiping and the competition which showcases top pipers from around the globe. Callum Beaumont was also named the March, Strathspey and Reel (MSR) competition winner. He also won the March, Strathspey and Reel (MSR) event.

For the first time in the event's storied history, ten first-place qualifiers were invited to vie for the prestigious title, with the 51st annual event proving to be an electrifying showcase of piping talent and prestige.

All competitors were seasoned veterans of the competition, each having played at it at least once before, and performed exceptionally in front of a sold out audience in Blair Castle’s Victorian Ballroom and to hundreds via an online livestream.

Callum Beaumont with his trophy (Pic: Submitted)

The Glenfiddich Piping Championship was founded in 1974. It is organised by The National Piping Centre, Scotland’s centre for excellence in piping and drumming, and is a celebration of piping excellence, tradition and expertise.

For more than five decades, it has inspired the world's finest exponents of Ceòl Mòr or Piobaireachd - the great music - and Ceòl Beag or light music (the little music).

This year’s competition saw Callum ift the trophy for the second time, making it back to back overall title wins in 2023 and 2024. Inveraray’s Stuart Liddell took second place and Nick Hudson, from Texas, was third overall.

He said: "Between getting married in the summer and taking this title, this has been the best year of my life. To come out overall winner has really topped off an amazing year personally and professionally.”

Finlay MacDonald, The National Piping Centre’s director of piping, said: “It’s a testament to the depth of talent and dedication in the piping world that we had ten exceptional first-place qualifiers this year and Callum is a very worthy winner, impressively securing the title for the second consecutive year.

“The Glenfiddich Piping Championship remains the pinnacle of solo piping competitions, representing the very best in piping talent from around the world. We thank everyone who has supported this championship over the past 51 years.”