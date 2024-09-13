Fife player follows in Sir Andy Murray’s footsteps with historic Wimbledon triumph

A young man from Fife has followed in the footsteps of tennis legend Sir Andy Murray by winning a major title at Wimbledon.

Brad Zellerman made history by becoming the first ever Wimbledon eChampion, winning a trophy engraved by the official Wimbledon engraver, and bagging Centre Court tickets to next year’s men’s singles final.

The man from Dunfermline actually triumphed at Wimbledon as the home of tennis hosted its first ever official esports tournament, and the maiden tennis esports tournament using TopSpin 2K25. The final took place overlooking the famous Championships courts at the All England Club where Sir Andy famously lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2016. The Wimbledon eChamps were run by BLAST, the esports producers behind some of the world’s biggest tournaments, who also work with world-leading game publishers and brands.

Brad came out on top after weeks of open qualifiers led him to the live in-person finals at Wimbledon. He won the grand final against Pio Cesarano from Italy to take home a one-of-a-kind gold-plated PlayStation 5 engraved by the official Wimbledon engraver.

Brad Zellerman, from Dunfermline, with his Wimbledon e-Champion trophy. Insets - how Wimbledon and Serena Williams look in the Playstation tournament (Pics: Submitted)

As Wimbledon eChampion, he will be able to take his seat at Centre Court next year with an all-expenses paid trip to watch the men’s singles final.

Brad’s brother, Gareth, introduced him to TopSpin 2K25 and the brothers trained daily to make sure the gold-plated PlayStation 5 and title of Wimbledon eChampion came home with them to the Kingdom of Fife. Gareth also qualified to represent the UK and watched on as his younger brother claimed a straight sets victory on the final.

Brad said: “It feels surreal, I can’t believe I’ve won, I never expected to win the whole thing. It’s been a crazy experience as this is my first time entering an esports tournament.”

He plans to take his brother to next year’s Wimbledon final.

“I made my brother a promise that I’d take him with me to Wimbledon if I won. A lot can change in a year but it’s only right I take him,” he added.

Fans can catch up on the action with highlights of the broadcast on Wimbledon’s Twitch, YouTube and TikTok channels.