Liam Flinn, host of the Did Ye Aye? Podcast, released the first episode of the Fife Sounds podcast on January 31. The Kinghorn-born podcaster, 38, now lives in Burntisland and said that his motivation is about promoting the Kingdom to those who might overlook it.

Liam said: “I am passionate about my local community and Fife. The podcast began in 2019, and it was about highlighting local people and stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fife Sounds has a similar kind of motivation in that I want there to be a different perspective on Fife. It’s often seen as the ugly sister of Edinburgh and I feel its beautiful landmarks get overlooked.

Liam Flinn is keen to promote Fife through his podcasts (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Also, people visit these places but rarely stop and listen to what is happening around them, Fife Sounds hopefully helps people to do that”.

Four episodes have been released so far, including one at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy. Each episode is an hour long and contains relaxing ambient audio from one location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the future Liam has his sights set on recordings of Maspie Den, Culross, and Riverside Park in Glenrothes as he looks to continue to help “people to take notice of what is in front of them, the people, the places and opportunities”.

He added: “We have seen since COVID that Fife has become an attractive place to stay so I’m hoping that continues to spread.”