Fife police hunt for missing woman Stephanie McArthur

Police are looking for a missing woman last spotted in Fife.

Stephanie McArthur, 26, was last seen in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes on Saturday afternoon.

She is 5ft4, of medium build, with long fair hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoody, with blue jeans and a black handbag.

Anyone with information shold phone 101, police ref 2081 of 02/09/2019

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy coffee shop plans to expand

Kings Live Lounge: Kirkcaldy’s newest bar set to open this week

Fife property: Stunning period villa in central Kirkcaldy

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress