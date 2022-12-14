A number of residents have called police in the town concerned at seeing youngsters on the ice.

The Lang Toun pond has always attracted groups whenever it freezes over - from skaters to hockey players and even curlers across the generations - but this week’s tragedy, which devastated the local community in the Midlands, was a stark reminder of the dangers. A fourth boy remains critically ill in hospital after a major search and rescue operation got underway.

With temperatures dropping as low as -5 in recent days, concern remains that youths will continue to be drawn to the park’s pond.

These warning signs date from a previous big freeze in 2010 which saw the pond at Beveridge Park freeze over