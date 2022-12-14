Fife Police warn youths to stay off park frozen pond after Solihull tragedy
Police in Kirkcaldy have warned youths to stay off the frozen pond at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy light of the tragedy in Solihull which saw three children fall through the ice and drown.
A number of residents have called police in the town concerned at seeing youngsters on the ice.
The Lang Toun pond has always attracted groups whenever it freezes over - from skaters to hockey players and even curlers across the generations - but this week’s tragedy, which devastated the local community in the Midlands, was a stark reminder of the dangers. A fourth boy remains critically ill in hospital after a major search and rescue operation got underway.
With temperatures dropping as low as -5 in recent days, concern remains that youths will continue to be drawn to the park’s pond.
A tweet from Kirkcaldy Police said: “We’re receiving numerous calls about youths playing on the pond, which is currently iced over at the Beveridge Park. If you know of anyone who is doing this, can you help us by asking them not to, and reminding them of the serious dangers please?”