Fife Pride 2020: Date announced for Kirkcaldy party

A carnival of entertainment in celebration of equality and diversity is to return to Kirkcaldy, as the date for Fife Pride 2020 has been announced.

The town centre will become a sea of bright colour and positivity, with the arrival of the marquee in the town square, as the event is set to bring thousands from around Fife and beyond.

This year’s event happens on Saturday, July 4, and was announced by Fife Pride organisers earlier today.

This will mark the fourth year of Fife Pride, after the initial launch in 2017 saw a bumper crowd take to the streets.

The event is a growing feature in the Kirkcaldy diary, with a pride march, live music and entertainment, stalls, food, drink, and above all camaraderie.

