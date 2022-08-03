Fife Pride 2022: Call for more local groups to join parade in Kirkcaldy

This year’s event, which was moved to Saturday September 17, will once again kick off with the march through Kirkcaldy High Street, before the festivities begin at the Town Square.

And as the colourful parade brings a wave of positivity to the town centre, this year the call has gone out to find even more local groups to take part.

Karen Taylor, of the Fife Pride organising committee, added that the line-up is already firming up.

Fife Pride has already become a favourite fixture on the Kirkcaldy calendar.

She said: “This year we’re encouraging even more people to join the parade.

"If there are groups that want to join us for the parade, maybe a dance troupe, baton twirlers, or anyone who wants to get involved, particularly in the youth zone, then get in touch.

“Kirkcaldy Pipe band leading the way for us. We’ll have around 38 stall holders, including police and The Hive, which is the brand new LGBT+ facility on Whytescauseway, which has a cafe, a recording space, and a social space.”

There will also be stalls at the Town Square.

Fife Pride will be making a much welcome return, after two years out due to the pandemic and a lack of available marquees caused the event to be moved from the traditional July slot.

This year’s event will feature a whole range of acts on stage, including local bands Easy Rider, The Passing Sages, and Just The Brave, along with singers Jennifer Robertson, Demi McMahon, India Ford, and winner of The Voice; Craig Eddie.

Plus there looks to be a surprise addition to the line-up with a well-known act.

Karen added: “The headliners are still to be announced but they are sure to get your hands clapping, feet tapping and singing along.”

And another familiar face will be returning as April Adamas is set to host once more.

There will also be a collaboration with Surge theatre company, who will teach street theatre skills in workshops in the run-up to Fife Pride, with the newly-taught students using their skills on the day.

Karen added: “We’re delighted to be coming back with a live event after two years away.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back from communities across Fife.

"It’ll just be fantastic. I don’t think there’ll be another buzz like it to see people come out and be who they are, just everyone having a good time.

"It’s such a feel good party atmosphere. From the buildup in the morning where we’re putting all the finishing touches to the marquee, when we hear the pipe band coming up the road, then throng of people just pouring into the square.”

Karen added that in amongst all the celebrations, there is an important point to the role the event plays.

She said: “It’s about saying that it doesn’t matter who you love. Everyone should just be accepted for who they are. Our hashtag is #BeProudBeYou.