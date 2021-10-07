Fife Pride, Kirkcaldy July 2018

The vibrant, colourful event, which celebrates equality and diversity, will take place on Saturday, July 2 next year.

The organisers are delighted to be able to re-start the huge event after operating virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic.

First launched in 2017, Fife Pride has become a major date in the calendar with thousands descending on Kirkcaldy town centre for a parade along the High Street and a day of music in a marquee put up in the Town Square.

With the date confirmed, organisers have issued an early appeal to people to volunteer to be part of the team.

They are looking to fill a number of posts including secretary, treasurer, a youth space organiser, stage and bar managers.

More details on https://fifepride.wordpress.com/contact/

