Fife Pride bans political parties from 2025 event in ‘polarised political climate’

Fife Pride has banned all political parties from being part of this year’s celebrations in Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has made the move because of the “increasingly complex and polarised political climate, where LGBTQIA+ people are often placed at the centre of political conflict.” Fife Pride, which takes place on July 5, follows the lead taken by other events including Edinburgh Pride, Glasgow Pride, and Pride Cymru in Wales amid concerns over their response to the Supreme Court's gender ruling and perceived lack of commitment to trans rights.

Political leaders will still be welcome to attend in a personal capacity, and join the several thousand strong parade which will heads through the town centre before an afternoon and evening of events at the Town Square. Several Kirkcaldy councillors have spoken from the main stage at past Pride events, and a number of parties have also taken stalls adjacent to the giant marquee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement posted on Fife Pride’s Facebook page said: “Fife Pride exists to uplift, celebrate, and support the LGBTQIA+ community in a space that is inclusive, empowering, and free from prejudice or division.

Fife Pride is one of the key dates in the summer calendar in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Following thoughtful reflection, we have made the decision that political parties will not be permitted to participate as organised groups or host stalls at Fife Pride 2025. This also includes the distribution of materials that promote any political party or agenda.

“This decision reflects the increasingly complex and polarised political climate, where LGBTQIA+ people are often placed at the centre of political conflict. Pride is a protest, a celebration, and a sanctuary — not a platform for party-political messaging. Our focus remains firmly on amplifying the voices, stories, and needs of our community, above any political branding.

”To be clear, this is not a statement against all politicians or party members. We deeply value the many individuals in public life who have stood — and continue to stand — in solidarity with our community. This choice is about safeguarding the non-partisan nature of the event, not casting judgment on those working for meaningful change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said everyone is welcome at Fife Pride — including those affiliated with political parties.

They continued: “We warmly invite you to join us as individuals: as allies, as members of the community, and as people committed to equality and justice. Political leaders are welcome to attend in a personal capacity, to show their support as individuals, rather than as party representatives.

“By keeping Fife Pride non-partisan, we aim to preserve a space where all attendees feel respected, valued, and safe — regardless of background or belief. We thank you for your understanding and continued support as we build an event grounded in solidarity, pride, and love.”