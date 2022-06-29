Fife Pride: Date confirmed for rescheduled 2022 celebration in Kirkcaldy

The event was due to be held in Kirkcaldy this month, but it now goes ahead on September 17.

The organisers put the rescheduling down to “organisational troubles” after it lost several suppliers in the wake of the pandemic.

Now in its sixth year, it will return for the first time since 2019 in the autumn.

Fife Pride returns to Kirkcaldy later this year

While virtual events were held during the pandemic, this will be the first public celebration for three years, and it is expected to bring huge numbers into the town centre.

The day will include a march, with stalls, entertainment, and a licenced bar in a marquee in the Town Square.

The new Fife LGBT+ centre “The Hive” on the corner of Whytescauseway and Hill Street will host the youth zone, and there will be street theatre performances from Surge Theatre.

The organisers have launched an appeal for volunteers to get involved