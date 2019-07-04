Fife Pride: Everything you need to know about Saturday’s event

Fife Pride takes over Kirkcaldy town centre on Saturday.

The event begins with a march through the heart of the town ahead of a day and evening of free live entertainment in the Town Square.

Starting point: Join the march which gathers at Carlyle Road next to Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus.

It departs at midday and makes its way down Kirk Wynd, past the Old Kirk, and on to High Street.

It then heads along the main pedestrianised zone before heading up Whytescauseway and into the Town Square

Town Square: Hosted by Fife drag queen, April Adamas, the line-up includes Billy Reekie, Oskar Braves, Amy Lou and The Marine Biologists, Martin McGroarty, Splendid Suns, Sandie Forbes and David Hershaw, The Dude Pistons and headliner, Stevie McCrorie – plus lots of family activities.

Youth zone: The Adam Smith Theatre hosts the youth zone from 1.00-4.00pm. It features lots of arts and crafts, mocktails, stalls and freebies, hosted by Frans Gender.

Merchandising: A number of local businesses are backing Fife Pride with special souvenirs. Check out Print It Sitch It, The Baker’s Apprentice, and Kangus Coffee, to name but three.

The official after-show party is also being held in O’Connells.