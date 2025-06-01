Fife Pride: Horse McDonald on honour of headlining Fife Pride for first time

Renowned Scottish singer Horse McDonald has spoken of her joy at headlining Fife Pride’s 2025 event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will top the bill at this year’s celebrations which take place in Kirkcaldy on July 5.

The annual Pride event has become a key date in the Lang Toun’s summer calendar, bringing huge numbers into the heart of the town centre with a parade along the High Street, and on to an afternoon and evening of entertainment in a marquee in the Town Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the first time that Fife-born Horse has performed at Pride in Kirkcaldy, and she said: “It’s an honour to join this incredible celebration of love, equality, and community - and even more special as it takes place right in Fife, where I was born.”

Horse McDonald headlines Fife Pride for the first time this summer

Horse has a loyal fanbase across the Kingdom and has regularly performed on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre among other venues in town. This year also marks the 35th anniversary tour of The Same Sky - her debut album which heralded her arrival on the music scene in 1990.

A number of the tracks from it have remained key parts of her live sets, including her signature, ‘Careful.’

Her Pride appearance comes as she prepares for a summer and autumn tour, performing the album in its entirety - her schedule includes a concert at the Adam Smith on Thursday, October 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first of her 11 albums which have established her as one of Scotland’s leading singer-songwriters who has toured with, and opened for, some of the biggest names in the business, including has opened and toured with various international artists, including Tina Turner, BB King, Bryan Ferry, and Burt Bacarach.

Her most recent album, The Road Less Travelled, was released last year. Also performing are the Off Centre Ceilidh Band while the day will be hosted by April Adams and Ivy.

Fife Pride will also welcome actor and singer Claire Sweeney back for a second successive year as she tops the bill of the after party at The Hive in Whytescauseway.

This year’s celebration will also have a different feel to it with all political parties told they cannot take stalls or make speeches, but can attend in a personal capacity. Previous Prides have been addressed by several councillors. The changing make up of the stalls which sit next to the marquee will feature groups and organisations such as Jar Of Stars studios, Fife Carers Centre, artist Script Kitty Sketch, and Leslie Town Hall Project & Drama Club