Fife Pride: huge turnout in Kirkcaldy as convener declares ‘Fife Pride is here to stay’
The eighth annual event was one of the biggest yet with a full afternoon and evening of entertainment in the Town Square, headlined by renowned singer, Horse McDonald, and an after party at The Hive, Fife’s main LGBT+ centre, which starred actor and singer, Claire Sweeney.
Supporters gathered outside Fife College’s campus on St Brycedale Avenue for a parade which went down Kirk Wynd and along the High Street before making its way to the Town Square.
There were a host of stalls featuring may local groups and charities, with live entertainment on the main stage.
The gathering was also addressed by Paul Murray in his last year as convener.
He said: “Things feel less equal than they ever were.I am seeing friends being denied, marginalised and stigmatised, and I am seeing how quickly hard worn rights can be taken away, Part of me wonders when my turn will come.”
He stepping down, he added: “I am handing over an organisation in a strong and healthy place with an excellent te team to carry if forward. Fife Pride is hear to stay.”
