Fife Pride: huge turnout in Kirkcaldy as convener declares ‘Fife Pride is here to stay’

Fife Pride has ben hailed a success after several thousand people poured into Kirkcaldy town centre to be part of the annual celebration.

The eighth annual event was one of the biggest yet with a full afternoon and evening of entertainment in the Town Square, headlined by renowned singer, Horse McDonald, and an after party at The Hive, Fife’s main LGBT+ centre, which starred actor and singer, Claire Sweeney.

Supporters gathered outside Fife College’s campus on St Brycedale Avenue for a parade which went down Kirk Wynd and along the High Street before making its way to the Town Square.

There were a host of stalls featuring may local groups and charities, with live entertainment on the main stage.

Fife Pride's parade makes its way down Kirk Wynd (Pic: Fife Free Press)placeholder image
Fife Pride's parade makes its way down Kirk Wynd (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The gathering was also addressed by Paul Murray in his last year as convener.

He said: “Things feel less equal than they ever were.I am seeing friends being denied, marginalised and stigmatised, and I am seeing how quickly hard worn rights can be taken away, Part of me wonders when my turn will come.”

He stepping down, he added: “I am handing over an organisation in a strong and healthy place with an excellent te team to carry if forward. Fife Pride is hear to stay.”

