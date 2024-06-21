Fife Pride: Kirkcaldy High Street venue hosts LGBT+ makers market and performers in free event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife massage and fitness suite will add to this year’s Pride celebrations with a free event - including performances from poets, musicians and a successful Burntisland drag artist.

Peak Physique at 260 High Street in Kirkcaldy will provide a space for those looking for a more laid back event. Taking place from 12:00pm on Saturday, June 29, the event is free but donations are welcomed.

The afternoon portion will see LGBTQ books and zines to browse, an LGBTQ makers market and a free clothes swap. Arts and craft activities will also be on offer with tea, coffee and cake available. From 6.00pm-10.00pm the tempo will shift as the space welcomes a mixture of drag performance, poetry and music from all over Edinburgh and Fife to entertain those attending the event..

Peak Physique owner Lan Beaton said: “When I took on the unit it was being used as a community space. Community is such a huge part of physical well-being and so I wanted Peak Physique to continue to be a space to bring communities together. Hosting an Alt-Pride event for me is a call to the grassroots pride movement that is diverse and inclusive. Not everyone can afford to participate in pride parties and so having a free event on a donation basis allows those who can’t afford ticketed events the chance to be involved and celebrated.”

Himish Macbeth will perform at the alternative Fife Pride event (Pic: James Klug)

Himish Macbeth, who was a finalist in one of Europe’s premier drag competitions - Man Up!, is a Burntisland based drag artist and disability activist and will be performing at the event.