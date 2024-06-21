Fife Pride: Kirkcaldy High Street venue hosts LGBT+ makers market and performers in free event
Peak Physique at 260 High Street in Kirkcaldy will provide a space for those looking for a more laid back event. Taking place from 12:00pm on Saturday, June 29, the event is free but donations are welcomed.
The afternoon portion will see LGBTQ books and zines to browse, an LGBTQ makers market and a free clothes swap. Arts and craft activities will also be on offer with tea, coffee and cake available. From 6.00pm-10.00pm the tempo will shift as the space welcomes a mixture of drag performance, poetry and music from all over Edinburgh and Fife to entertain those attending the event..
Peak Physique owner Lan Beaton said: “When I took on the unit it was being used as a community space. Community is such a huge part of physical well-being and so I wanted Peak Physique to continue to be a space to bring communities together. Hosting an Alt-Pride event for me is a call to the grassroots pride movement that is diverse and inclusive. Not everyone can afford to participate in pride parties and so having a free event on a donation basis allows those who can’t afford ticketed events the chance to be involved and celebrated.”
Himish Macbeth, who was a finalist in one of Europe’s premier drag competitions - Man Up!, is a Burntisland based drag artist and disability activist and will be performing at the event.
Himish said: "Pride is a chance for all kinds of queer people to come together and experience joy and community. We celebrate how far we've come, honour the people who've helped us get that far, and remember how much we still need to do. In recent years, I see some of the roots of Pride are starting to get lost. Every corporation seems to have a rainbow version of their logo without actually providing meaningful support to their LGBTQ+ employees and customers.”
