Fife Pride opens door to new trustees and volunteers to shape 2025 celebrations

Fife Pride has launched an appeal for new volunteer trustees and organisers to come on board and take on the running of the annual celebration of diversity, inclusion and equality.

The event has become firmly established in Kirkcaldy’s summer calendar and heads into 2025 in fine fettle. It has become a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) which gives it a legal structure with trustees, and members, and opens the door to potential funding.

Fife Pride was first staged in the Lang Toun in 2017 and was warmly embraced by the town, with thousands joined the colourful parade along the High Street to the Town Square.

Run by volunteers, it has welcomed star names as well as giving local talent a chance to appear on the main stage. This year’s event saw actress Claire Sweeney headline the after party at The Hive in Whytescauseway, Fife’s biggest LGBT+ hub.

April Adamas (centre) leads the 2024 Pride parade - can you help as part of its organising team? (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Paul Murray will continue as convener for next year but he is looking to pass the baton on, and Fife Pride also needs a new treasurer from 2025, and it is looking to add more new trustees to help shape the annual event as it looks ahead to its tenth anniversary which will fall in 2027. More information via https://www.facebook.com/fifepride/

Paul has been part of Fife Pride since it launched, first as a volunteer and then stepping in as convener following the death of Pat Greenhough in January 2023, a much loved figure within the organisation and the trailblazing, driving five behind its creation.

Paul hopes new faces at the helm will help shape Fife Pride for many years to come.

“Becoming SCIO was a huge step for us,” he said. “We had been running Fife Pride under our own constitution. This move helps secure our future and carries a lot more weight when it comes to looking for funding. We are in a very good place right now, so it is a good time for new people to come on board.” Trustees can commit to attending a few meetings each year to help ensure the event is run properly, and they can also get more involved - the organisation is looking for people with book-keeping skills and event management, for example.

“A passion for Pride is good, but so is experience,” said Paul. “We need a new treasurer and c convener, and people with experience in those roles are very welcome to step forward - knowledge of logistics and managing finance would be great.

“The time commitment can vary - it could be a few meetings a year as a trustee, or it could be more hands on. I’d stress it is about reliability.

“Being part of Fife Pride has been fantastic. I’d love to see it taken on by a new team who will set its direction. The changes mark a turning point for the organisation, but it is a good time to join. We are a healthy organisation. With some people looking to move on, it opens to the door to others to come in and take Fife Pride in the direction they want it to go.”

The date for the 2025 celebration will be announced early next year.