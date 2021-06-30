The fifth annual Fife Pride would normally take place in Kirkcaldy town centre, but the event has had to be streamed online for the second year in a row because of the restrictions on mass gatherings.The virtual Fife Pride runs from from 1:00 to 4:00pm and there will be a range of acts performing songs and entertaining viewers, streaming live from the Fife Pride Facebook page.

There will also be a quiz with a difference and some dancing – and organisers are encouraging folk in Fife and around the world to join them on the day, to fly their flags, dress up, and share in the celebrations.

The day, which comes after Pride month finishes, will be compered by April Adamas and there will be performances from some Fife Pride favourites including band Ginger Fruits, singers Bev Lyons and Jennifer Robertson, as well as some fabulous costumes and songs from Ivy Adamas, Jude and Lola Fierce.

This year's Fife Pride will take place online with various music acts and entertainment.

Paul Murray, event organiser, said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone but we were determined to provide an opportunity to celebrate and have fun for our Fife Pride followers, even if it is via a screen.

The Coaltown Daisies will also perform as part of this year's event. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

“We have had great support from local artists and the line up includes familiar faces such as Ellen Burnett, Jaxon McCallum, Eilidh Hutchison and Julia Rose as well as some new faces Rebekah Arthur

and Fife group The Passing Sages.

“There will also be a special version of The Chase from pupils at Kirkcaldy High which has its own LGBT+ group and there will be features from Pink Saltire on their new Hub and their Sunday

‘Queering The Map’ event.

Fife's first Pride parade took place in 2017. Pic: George McLuskie.

“We also have a special treat for all those folk music lovers out there as we welcome The Coaltown Daisies for the first time playing us two tracks from their album ‘Listen’."

Paul added: “We have always had great support for Fife Pride and we hope everyone can show their support this year again by dressing up, getting their rainbows out and joining us online.

“It is different again this year but we would encourage folks to get together safely and join us as we celebrate diversity. Remember #BeProudBeyou”

