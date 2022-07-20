Fife Pride: Route revealed in Kirkcaldy as event returns after two-year absence

The colourful event goes ahead in Kirkcaldy town centre on Saturday, September 17, and is expected to draw huge crowds.

Organisers have said it will muster from 11.45am on the day at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus before making its way down Kirk Wynd, right into High Street’s pedestrian zone.

It will then head up Whytescauseway, Into Wemyssfield and finish at the Town Square where the focus of the entertainment will be.

Fife Pride, Kirkcaldy July 2018

The event was due to be held in Kirkcaldy last month, but was rescheduled - organisers put the move down to “organisational troubles” after it lost several suppliers in the wake of the pandemic.

Now in its sixth year, it will be the first Fife Pride event since 2019 after the pandemic cancelled all ,major public gatherings.