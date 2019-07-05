Fife Pride: Stevie McCrorie set for a special homecoming

Fife Pride marks a special homecoming for headliner, Stevie McCrorie.

He went from being a firefighter at Kirkcaldy fire station to winning BBC’s The Voice UK competition.

That never-to-be-forgotten journey started in 2015, and gave him a glimpse into the world of entertainment.

You may also be interested in:

• Fife Pride: The day Kirkcaldy shines

• Growing up gay: From a hostile world to applause at Fife Pride

• What to see, where to go ... your guide to Fife Pride 2019

• Fife Pride: What it means to those on stage

• First screening of film by LGBT youngsters

• Meet the volunteers who make Fife Pride happen

He performed at T In the Park, enjoyed a top ten hit and released his own album before Decca released him from his contract.

Stevie said: “I am really looking forward to performing at Fife Pride.

“It is a great celebration of diversity and culture in a great community.”

And returning to the Lang Toun is equally special.

“The support I received during my time at Kirkcaldy fire station, and winning The Voice was unreal,” said Stevie.

“ I love the people, they are always up for a great time and it’ll be a pleasure to perform with my live band. I can’t wait.”

Stevie follows in the footsteps of previous headline acts which have included Michelle McManus, Kym Mazelle and Tina Cousins.

The marquee in the Town House will also welcome Billy Reekie, Oskar Braves, Amy Lou and The Marine Biologists, Martin McGroarty, Splendid Suns, Sandie Forbes and David Hershaw, The Dude Pistons and many more.

Those strong Fife connections also extend to performewrs such as Amy Lou and the Monday Club, who hail from Dunfermline – their latest work was Janice Forsyth’s song of the week on BBC Radio Scotland – and burlesque legend Brandy Monmartre who hails from Kirkcaldy.

Also hailing from the Lang Toun is Ivy Diamondz who is billed as “the high kicking, high energy, low class queen who combines horror, glam, pop, punk and filth into one messed up package”.

It will also feature the international LGBT sensation, Ross Alexander, supported by Fife’s tribute act, ABBA Gold.

Outside the marquee will be stalls galore, hosted by anumber of local organisations – look out for amateur crafters The Potty Potters – and businesses.

The march round the town centre will be led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band followed by the Cowdenbeath Majorettes.

The formalities and official opening will be conducted by Cllr Judy Hamilton with Fife drag queen April Adamas hosting the programme of events.

Organisers are hoping for another bumper turnout.

In its first year in 2017, Pride attracted an estimated 3000 people from all over Fife and further afield – there were visitors coming from Glasgow, Kilmarnock, Dundee, West Lothian, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The event also had a positive impact on the local economy, with organisers calculating that over £150,000 was spent in the town on the day.

The 2019 event also features a youth zone based at the Adam Smith Theatre.

It has proved to be hugely popular in the past with a mix of entertainment and activities.

The zone is open from1pm until 4 pm and is hosted by Frans Gender.

The itinerary includes art and crafts galore, mocktails, stalls, freebies ... and lots of fun.

The youth zone will also showcase the talents of a number of local musicians and performers.