Fife Pride takes over Kirkcaldy town centre

Fife Pride is taking Kirkcaldy by storm today, as the annual extravagansa got under way in the Town Centre.

A wave of colour made its way through the town as thousands of people flocked to Kirkcaldy to celebrate equality, diversity, and respect.

Rayna Destruction entertains the crowds in the Town Square

And there were plenty who dressed for the occasion, turning out in every shade of the rainbow.

The parade kicked off at midday, starting at the Fife College campus on Carlyle Road, making its way down Kirk Wynd and along the High Street, where crowds then cheered them up Whytescauseway to the Town Square.

Once there, the party really kicked off at the marquee as the growing crowd were treated to entertainment from a series of musical guests and speakers - and of course the bar opened too!