Fife Pride: the route, star guests and what to see at Pride 2025

All roads lead to Kirkcaldy town centre this weekend for Fife Pride.

Saturday’s celebration of equality and diversity will bring several thousand people into the town centre for a parade and an afternoon and evening of live entertainment.

It is one of the highlights in the Lang Toun summer calendar, and is free to attend.

>When does it start?

April Adamas (centre) leads the 2024 Pride parade (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It starts with a parade through the town centre with everyone mustering outside Fife College’s St Brycedale campus from 12:30pm for a 1:00pm start.

The route takes them down Kirk Wynd, and along the High Street before turning up Whytescauseway into the Town Square where the entertainment will be staged in a marquee with a host of stalls outside. The parade will be led by Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band.

> Who is headlining?

The event will be headlined by renowned Fife-born singer Horse McDonald - her debut at the Fife event.

Horse McDonald headlines Fife Pride

She said: “It’s an honour to join this incredible celebration of love, equality, and community - and even more special as it takes place right in Fife, where I was born.”

Horse has a loyal fanbase across the Kingdom and has regularly performed on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre among other venues in town. This year also marks the 35th anniversary tour of The Same Sky - her debut album which heralded her arrival on the music scene in 1990.

A host of other performers will take to the stage in the marquee, including Taylor Swift tribute act Singing Swifty, Fife singer Shona White, teen band Just The Brave, Dysart Colliery Silver Band, indie band Sons Of Chance, Bev Lyons, and the Off Centre Ceilidh Band. The day will be hosted by April Adams and Ivy.

Jill Savage, volunteer fundraising and sponsorship co-ordinator, said: “Fife Pride brings joy and inclusivity. It is an LGBT+ event but it is also for everyone. We are also making sure it is accessible to all. It is definitely a local Pride for the community and everyone in Fife.”

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence will open Fife Pride (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A licensed bar will be available throughout the day in the marquee.

For Paul Murray, Fife Pride 2025 marks his final at the helm as he stands down as convener, and hands the baton on to the next generation as it looks ahead to 20217 and ten years since its first ever event.

Paul, who is also a trustee, has seen Fife Pride grow in stature and secure Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) status - a key landmark in its development.

He said: “It is good to bring in new faces to the organisation, and I am handing over an event that is in a very good place. Fife Pride is in a healthy position - we are buoyant. This is also an opportunity for the next group to do things differently.”

Paul pointed to the many new stalls which will run alongside the marquee in the Town Square, underlining the links with the community, and said everything is in place for this weekend’s big day.

“We also have good sponsors who are in tune with the community - getting them isn’t always easy, and we need that sponsorship to make this happen. Our stalls are a great mix of charities and businesses, and it’s good to see new ones joining us.

“It’s a mixture of LGBT+ supporters and some from the wider community - and that is one of the positive things about Fife Pride. It is a community event and everyone who comes and supports us is welcome.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will open the event with a minute’s silence to remember all who have passed away from the LGBT+ community, and a minute’s noise to celebrate the gathering.

“They are a great, colourful group who will get everything underway,.” said Paul. “It’s a great way to start!”

The Hive, Fife’s LBGT+ zone, is also hosting an after-party at its Whytescauseway headquarters which is headlined by actor and singer Claire Sweeney, making a return visit to the Lang Toun, for a second successive year.

The Hive will also host the event’s youth zone with arts, crafts, karaoke, and more.

> Key Times:

The parade will go down Kirk Wynd, along the High Street and up Whytescauseway to finish at the Town House. Entertainment will from 1.15pm – 6.30pm. The youth zone at The Hive, will run from 1.15pm-4.30pm with arts, crafts, karaoke, dancing, workout sessions, and lots more.