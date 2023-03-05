Fife Pride unveils 2023 date with appeal for more people to join organising team

The region’s annual celebration of diversity and equality has been pencilled in for Saturday, July 1.

It will be the second gathering since the pandemic paused Fife Pride’s momentum, and saw the annual celebration, held in Kirkcaldy town centre, go online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw the event overcome many difficulties, including the loss of its headliner SClub7 star Jo O’Meara, just days before it took place - Tina Cousins stepped at in the eleventh hour and joined around 2000 people in a marquee in the Town Square.

Fife Pride 20212 in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The team behind Fife Pride has now put a date in the diary for this summer, along with an appeal for more people to get on board.

In a Facebook update, it said: “Despite many challenges, the dedicated Fife Pride team brought an amazing celebration ofeEquality and diversity to the Lang Toun in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 2000 LGBT+ people and allies of the community celebrated in style after over three years of tough times for many of us. We are delighted to announce that we have selected a potential date for 2023. However to make it happen this year we urgently need your help.

“The team is very small and has been very dedicated to the organisation and to the people of Fife and beyond, but we now have members looking to retire or step back.

“We are fortunate that with the continued support of Fife Council we are in a good financial position. However, we need more people to volunteer to organise the festival because without replacements, Fife Pride simply cannot continue.

The group is also in the process of incorprating Fife Pride as a SCIO - Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation - to ensure that it has a robust and sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “We need you and your expertise as organisers and potential trustees to govern and deliver Fife Pride for 2023 and beyond.

“We are looking for as diverse group of people as possible to reflect the community we try to represent and some of the specific areas we need to fill are finance, funding, marketing, volunteer co-ordination, and festival and event co-ordination, as well as youth work.”