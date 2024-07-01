Fife Pride: watch our video from 2024 parade in Kirkcaldy
Saturday’s annual parade and day which celebrates diversity and equality was hailed a huge success.
It featured a parade which went from Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus, along the High Street and up to the Town Square where a giant marquee hosted an afternoon of live entertainment.
Colin Salmond-Wallace, founder of the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page, gave the opening speech ahead of live performances and a DJ set. There were also a huge number of stalls from local organisations which ran the length of the Town House. The Hive, Kirkcaldy’s LGBT+ hub, hosted a youth zone and after party which was headlined by TV and stage star, Claire Sweeney.
