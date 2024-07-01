Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Pride brought huge numbers of people into Kirkcaldy town centre for a day of celebration and colour.

Saturday’s annual parade and day which celebrates diversity and equality was hailed a huge success.

It featured a parade which went from Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus, along the High Street and up to the Town Square where a giant marquee hosted an afternoon of live entertainment.

