Fife primary pupils create artwork for train station

Local primary school pupils have helped turn their local station into an art gallery, thanks to the ScotRail station adopters at Leuchars.

The Fife MS Society, who recently adopted Leuchars station, set local primary schools the task of creating artwork to be displayed within the station.

Lawhead, Guardbridge, Leuchars and Strathkinness primary schools took part in the project.

Local artist Linda Paton took the winners pictures and transferred them onto boards, which have been attached to planters on the station platforms. The planters were built by local charity Men’s Shed St Andrews.

More than 250 stations have been adopted by community groups.

Tracy Stevenson, ScotRail community development executive, said: “It’s great to see young people so enthusiastically getting involved with helping their local community.

“The Fife MS Society has done a fantastic job in brightening up Leuchars station, and I’m sure that the children’s artwork will brighten up our customers’ journeys too.”

Amy Sutherland, station adopter and Fife MS Society coordinator, said: “We adopted the station as many of us at the Fife MS Society have a passion for gardening, and with Leuchars station being fully accessible, it ticked all boxes.

“As part of our station adoption, we wanted to involve other parts of the local community, so we ran a competition for local schools to design some pictures we could display in the station. Some of the entries were fantastic, it was really difficult narrow them down.”

MSP Willie Rennie added: “It’s important to have good local quality artists and inspire children to show their own art. To see it displayed here at the station will give them confidence that they and their fellow pupils can do even more.”