Fife primary pupils design village flag for new campus

From left: senior pupil Zoe Stephenson, principal Sally Mapstone and junior pupil Adrian Frankowski-Smith.

The pupils were given the challenge by Guardbridge Community Council and the university to design a flag showcasing the history of the village and its links to the university.

The winning designs by Adrian Frankowski-Smith, and Jake Wilkinson and Zoe Stephenson (now Bell Baxter High School), have been produced into a flag that now flies across from the entrance to Eden Campus.