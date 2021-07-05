Fife primary pupils design village flag for new campus
Pupils of Guardbridge Primary School have designed a village flag to be flown across from the University of St Andrew’s Eden Campus.
The pupils were given the challenge by Guardbridge Community Council and the university to design a flag showcasing the history of the village and its links to the university.
The winning designs by Adrian Frankowski-Smith, and Jake Wilkinson and Zoe Stephenson (now Bell Baxter High School), have been produced into a flag that now flies across from the entrance to Eden Campus.
The flag features drawings of the iconic Guardbridge Papermill clock and the famous Gair Bridge.