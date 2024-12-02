Fife primary school celebrates region’s first ‘Silver Fresh Air Frankie Award’

A Fife primary school has been recognised for its amazing efforts to increase active travel in the community.

Pupils and staff at Leslie Primary School have worked really hard over the past two years to encourage active travel and reaped more rewards this week when they were given a ‘Silver Fresh Air Frankie Award’ by Fife Council’s roads and transportation services – the first school in the region to achieve such status.

The travel tracker was launched in October 2023 and monitors how pupils travel to school as part of their commitment to encourage pupils across Fife to travel more actively during the school run.

Leslie Primary has been leading the way, setting up its own Frankie’s Active Campaigners Team (FACT) of pupils dedicated to promoting active travel and expanding it to nursery children as well.

Staff are also on board, with members of staff creating PowerPoint presentations of their journey to school to encourage others.

The school consistently takes part in all travel plan campaigns and competitions, and went on to be named the most active large school in Fife for the 2023/24 academic year. That also won them the opportunity to record Fife Council’s #dontparkhere campaign with Kingdom FM which was first broadcast last month.

The school, which takes part in Bikeability and achieved its Cycle Friendly Award, also just took part in Cycle to School week which saw them take second place out of 10 schools participating.

All of that has brought about a marked increase in the number of children walking to their classes, and opting to park and stride, and staff are also working with the Parent Council to encourage more children to cycle to school.

Katy Fraser, depute headteacher, said: “As a school we are so proud to receive this award, it reflects all the hard work and dedication of our children, staff and families, in particular Mrs Adams (Pupil Support Assistant) and FACT.

“Their commitment, passion and enthusiasm demonstrates our school values of ‘live, love and learn at Leslie. “We look forward to working towards our gold award.”