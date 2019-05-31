Fife primary school staff raise thousands for Maggie’s

Staff at a north east Fife primary school have raised £7700 so far for the Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Twelve staff at Canongate PS took part in the Edinburgh Marathon, after the cancer support charity helped one of their colleagues.

One member of staff did the full marathon, four did it as a relay, and the rest did a half-marathon.

“It was good,” said headteacher Patricia Shafren. “The rain didn’t dampen our spirits.

“Personally, I was relieved it wasn’t a hot day. Some of us hadn’t done much running before.”

The idea came from the depute headteacher, and was set up to “give moral support”.

And it wasn’t just the staff who have helped raise the sum.

Pupils, parents and staff did a ‘wake up-shake up’ before doing a one mile run around the grounds, which raised more than £100.

“We feel very supported by the parents,” Patricia said.

“We’re so appreciative of their support.

“It was a fabulous atmosphere. We all very proud.”