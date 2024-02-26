Fife primary school’s improvement praised after inspectors return visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cardenden Primary and Nursery has made “significant progress” since a 2022 visit from HM Inspectors identified a number of areas for improvement which were agreed with the school and Fife Council.

A team of HMIE inspectors from Education Scotland recently returned to the school to find out what progress has been made, and have now issued an updated report on how well this is supporting children’s learning and achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team found that senior leaders in the school have established effective approaches to evaluating the quality work, and approaches to learning, teaching and assessment have improved.

Inspectors' action points have been addressed at Cardenden Primary School (Pic: Google Maps)

Children’s learning experiences, progress and aspects of attainment are also beginning to improve.

Lesley Brady, acting headteacher said: “We are proud to see that the inspection team identified the hard work and commitment of all staff and children when recognising the positive changes happening in our school. The areas for further improvement noted by the inspection team are areas which our self-evaluation processes have identified already, as we continue our journey to Inspectors will now ask for a report on further progress within one year - it will inform any decision made by Education Scotland regarding further engagement.

Parents and carers will get an update detailing the improvements the school has made and outlining any further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad