New build home 'Taigh Na Rubha' is on the banks of the Firth of Forth, a stone's throw from the Forth Bridge in North Queensferry. The four-bed home also has four bathrooms, a large balcony and a double garage with a studio flat above it. And the property faces south so it is often flooded with sunlight, and also has four living rooms along with a garden.

The balcony can claim to have one of the best views of the Forth Bridge and also faces south. It also has a stone bay which can be used for open fires, and an informal access path going down to the pier. However, potential buyers would have to dig deep, as the property is listed at offers over £925,000.

James Shipman, Edinburgh area property manager of Thorntons Property Services, said he expexts the property to be snapped up quickly: "This is a truly one-off property which must have one of the best views in the whole of the country. New-builds like this are always in demand but coupled with its stunning location. It is no surprise we have already had international inquiries into the property.

The view includes the Forth Bridge

"The views are like no other, and it is a truly one-of-a-kind property. Properties of this size within North Queensferry are always in demand but given its waterside location. We expect this beautiful family home to not be on the market for long."

The four-bed house includes a garden by the Forth.

The home boasts south-facing views.