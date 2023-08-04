Five towns figure prominently in the data for the least expensive property, including parts of Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven, Methil and Buckhaven.

In Fife the average property price in 2022 was £155,193, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data analysed every region, and also revealed average house prices for more than 1000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were often even more pronounced.

The data has revealed the cheapest places to stay in Fife

The most expensive place in Fife was in St Andrews north and Strathkinnes with an average price of £562,000.

At the other end of the scale, the least expensive houses were up to eight times cheaper. Methil East proved to be the place for the least expensive housing with an average price of £69,000.

That was followed by Methil West £75,000; Buckhaven, Denbeath & Muiredge £82,256; Glenrothes, Macedonia and Tanshall £82.550; Kirkcaldy Bennochy East £85,000; Kirkcaldy Linktown & Seafield: £86,000; Leven East £87,104; Glenrothes Auchmuty £91,275; Glenrothes Cadham & Pitcoudie: £92,000; Glenrothes Collydean £95,100.

Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000.