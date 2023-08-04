News you can trust since 1871
Fife property: the top ten cheapest places to buy property in Fife

New figures have revealed where the most affordable parts of Fife are to buy a house.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:37 BST

Five towns figure prominently in the data for the least expensive property, including parts of Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven, Methil and Buckhaven.

In Fife the average property price in 2022 was £155,193, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

The data analysed every region, and also revealed average house prices for more than 1000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were often even more pronounced.

The data has revealed the cheapest places to stay in FifeThe data has revealed the cheapest places to stay in Fife
The most expensive place in Fife was in St Andrews north and Strathkinnes with an average price of £562,000.

At the other end of the scale, the least expensive houses were up to eight times cheaper. Methil East proved to be the place for the least expensive housing with an average price of £69,000.

That was followed by Methil West £75,000; Buckhaven, Denbeath & Muiredge £82,256; Glenrothes, Macedonia and Tanshall £82.550; Kirkcaldy Bennochy East £85,000; Kirkcaldy Linktown & Seafield: £86,000; Leven East £87,104; Glenrothes Auchmuty £91,275; Glenrothes Cadham & Pitcoudie: £92,000; Glenrothes Collydean £95,100.

Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000.

Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

