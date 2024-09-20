Fife pub refurbished and re-branded as family-friendly venue to tap into town's regeneration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife pub is being re-branded and refurbished in a bid to put it at the heart of the community.

The Den Inn in Leven is about to become The Scoonie Tavern, and the work includes the installation of a new kitchen and an open plan layout.

The project is being led by Oliver Wise in collaboration with Star Pubs & Bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “As a long-time Leven resident and passionate hospitality professional. I’ve always believed that the local pub should be at the heart of the community, which is why I’m committed to transforming The Den Inn into The Scoonie Tavern. After seeing the potential in this well-known local spot, I wanted to reimagine the space as a family-friendly hub where everyone can enjoy great food and drink offered in a welcoming environment.” He continued: “This project has been in the works for a while. The inspiration came from my love for the Fife area and a desire to contribute to the local hospitality scene, especially as Leven is becoming a more vibrant seaside town with a growing tourism sector.

How the new Scoonie Tavern will look once the refurbishment is complete (Pic: Submitted)

“We’re aiming to create a venue that’s not only a favourite for locals but also attracts visitors from further afield.” The decision to re-brand The Den Inn came after feedback from the local community, and the transformation is now underway.

Added Oliver: “We wanted to create a place where families, friends, and visitors could feel at home, whether they’re coming for a meal, a quick drink, or to celebrate a special occasion. The refurbishment includes a brand-new commercial kitchen and an open-plan layout that will give the pub a fresh, modern feel while retaining its cosy charm.

“The Scoonie Tavern will be a family-friendly hub offering a fantastic food and drinks menu, and we are aiming to establish ourselves as a staple of the local hospitality scene, right at the heart of the community. Our goal is to attract not only locals but also visitors from further afield to Leven’s vibrant seaside town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With construction beginning immediately, the opening date will be announced soon, and we’re already preparing for the festive season to welcome our customers as soon as possible. We believe The Scoonie Tavern will be an exciting addition to Leven’s growing community of small businesses and tourism.”