Fife pub to host beach contest this weekend
A popular Fife pub is to a host a beach contest for charity this weekend.
The Ship Inn in Elie will host a beach contest which will include: a Boules tournament, Rosé and BBQ to raise money for Dundee University Parkinson’s Research this Sunday from 11am.
All games are free for spectators to watch.
Owner Rachel Bucknall said: “We really looking forward to hosting the first beach boules tournament in over a year due to Covid. We can’t wait to welcome teams and spectators a to come together and support the wonderful work of Dundee University Parkinson’s Research.”
The Ship Inn offers outstanding views over the beach at Elie, and spectators will have first class views of the tournament from the comfort of its beach-side beer garden.
Elie beach usually sets the scene for the Ship’s Inn’s iconic cricket season, with the next cricket match taking place between Ship Inn CC v Rugby Has Beens on Saturday.