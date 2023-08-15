News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Fife pubs shortlisted in finals of Scottish awards

Four Fife pubs are in the running to lift Scottish awards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

The quartet have been shortlisted as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub awards, formerly the DRAM Awards.

The Criterion in St Andrews is a finalist in the ‘best drinks offering’ category while Hugos Bar and Pavilion in Dunfermline ism up for ‘best outside area’ award. Cupar’s Boudingait is a finalist in the ‘customer service’ and the Hillend Tavern up for the top dog friendly pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards celebrate their 28th year, making them Scotland's longest-established hospitality awards. The winners will be revealed at an awards dinner on Tuesday, August 29 at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Susan Young, organiser, said: “This year, a record number of votes were received from the public across a multitude of categories. The best of the best have now been named ranging from pubs that are dog friendly to cocktail bars that serve up fabulous drinks, from community pubs with stars behind the bars, to late night venues. Customers voted and then mystery shoppers visited, with the last word going to the awards judges. It was certainly not an easy task due to the quality of all the finalists and many miles have been travelled.”

More than 600 people will gather at the event to find out which pubs take the top accolade.

Related topics:FifeSt Andrews