The quartet have been shortlisted as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub awards, formerly the DRAM Awards.

The Criterion in St Andrews is a finalist in the ‘best drinks offering’ category while Hugos Bar and Pavilion in Dunfermline ism up for ‘best outside area’ award. Cupar’s Boudingait is a finalist in the ‘customer service’ and the Hillend Tavern up for the top dog friendly pub.

The awards celebrate their 28th year, making them Scotland's longest-established hospitality awards. The winners will be revealed at an awards dinner on Tuesday, August 29 at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Susan Young, organiser, said: “This year, a record number of votes were received from the public across a multitude of categories. The best of the best have now been named ranging from pubs that are dog friendly to cocktail bars that serve up fabulous drinks, from community pubs with stars behind the bars, to late night venues. Customers voted and then mystery shoppers visited, with the last word going to the awards judges. It was certainly not an easy task due to the quality of all the finalists and many miles have been travelled.”