Fife pupil's Ashley Cain inspired walk, cycle and kayak challenge raises £1300 for charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Evan Penman, 11, completed the sporting challenge last month to show his support for Azaylia Foundation.
The charity was founded by former footballer Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee after losing their eight month old Azaylia Diamond Cain to acute myeloid leukaemia in April 2021.
Earlier this year, Evan met the ex footballer in Milnathort while he was completing an Ultraman challenge to run, cycle and kayak between John O’Groats and Lands End – three times.
After the youngster shared his previous experience of raising money for Glenrothes-based charity, Love Oliver, with Ashley, he encouraged him to raise money for the foundation.
And Evan was more than happy to take on a challenge to fundraise for the Azaylia Foundation.
Despite having never tried kayaking before, the Leslie Primary pupil decided that he would walk, cycle and kayak at Lochore to reflect the challenge Ashley himself had taken on.
Before tackling the challenge at the start of July, Evan’s mum Lorelle Penman said that it would push him out of his comfort zone physically, but that shows his determination and kind-hearted nature.
Following the fundraising effort, Lorelle said: “He completed it at Lochore Meadows with the help of Gary at Outdoor Education Fife, who was a great support on the day accompanying Evan on all his activities. Evan is really proud to have raised £1300 for the Azaylia Foundation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.