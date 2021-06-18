Fife pupils celebrate social enterprise success at virtual awards ceremony

Young people created their social enterprises as part of the Social Enterprise in Education programme.

A partnership between the Social Enterprise Academy and The Scottish Government, this fully-funded programme supports young people to develop essential skills for life, learning and work through a hands-on experience of running their own social enterprise.

Eight school’s in Fife took part - Aberdour Primary School, Blairhall Primary School, Capshard Primary School, Dairsie Primary School, Methilhill Primary and Community School, Strathallan Primary School, Thornton Primary School, and Tulliallan Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Aberdour Primary School with their social enterprise which aims to support the bee population.

Pupils at Tulliallan have been running their very successful community café, Tasty Treats, for several years now.

The café had to close due to COVID-19, however, enterprising pupils have created ‘Tasty Treats for Bees and Pollinators’ – a social enterprise which sells seed bombs to help support bees

and pollinators.

Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, sent a video message of congratulations to the schools receiving awards.

Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP said: ‘‘My congratulations go out to all of the schools who are receiving a Social Enterprise in Education Award this week. It is inspiring to see how young people across Scotland have been creating positive changes in their community while also developing essential skills for life, learning and work.

“By creating connections with their school and community throughout the pandemic, pupils have not only been supporting their own health and wellbeing, but that of their classmates and wider community for which they should be incredibly proud.”

Neil McLean, chief executive at the Social Enterprise Academy, said: “The theme of the 2021 Social Enterprise in Education Awards is ‘resilience’ and all the young people receiving awards this week have shown real resilience and entrepreneurial spirit by adapting their social enterprises to continue supporting their communities throughout COVID-19.

“We are looking forward to ensuring that more young people have access to this transformational programme and thanks to the support of the Scottish Government, every young person in Scotland will have the opportunity to take part in Social Enterprise Schools by 2024.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.