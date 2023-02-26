Auchmuty, Beath and Inverkeithing High Schools are working with sector leading salon Lime, which has locations in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing and Falkirk.

It is offering pupils to learn hairdressing from their dedicated learning provision at its Dunfermline salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course sees participants earn an SQA skills for work hairdressing qualification and is led by industry professionals. Participants will gain experience to work towards SQA qualifications in customer service and work experience.

From left: Casey Kilpatrick, Danni McAdams, Craig Finlay (Principal Teacher at Auchmuty High School), Rhia Robb, John Baillie (Lime Salon Owner), Gabriel Motyl, Yvonne Reilly (Salon Manager)

Craig Finlay, principal teacher at Auchmuty, and the driver behind this initiative said ‘We need to ensure we listen to the career passions of our young people from an early stage and create many collaborations like this that support their future positive destination.

“This initiative links the work of work and school to help our young people understand the need for qualifications gained in school whilst kickstarting their career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danni McAdams, an S4 pupil from Auchmuty, said: ‘I am really excited to have this opportunity to continue gaining my National 5 qualifications whilst pursuing my passion for where I would like to have a career.’