Fife pupils get opportunity to start hair salon careers in innovative project
Pupils from three Fife secondary schools are being given the opportunity to kick start their career early by earning qualifications in hairdressing thanks to innovative collaboration.
Auchmuty, Beath and Inverkeithing High Schools are working with sector leading salon Lime, which has locations in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing and Falkirk.
It is offering pupils to learn hairdressing from their dedicated learning provision at its Dunfermline salon.
The course sees participants earn an SQA skills for work hairdressing qualification and is led by industry professionals. Participants will gain experience to work towards SQA qualifications in customer service and work experience.
Craig Finlay, principal teacher at Auchmuty, and the driver behind this initiative said ‘We need to ensure we listen to the career passions of our young people from an early stage and create many collaborations like this that support their future positive destination.
“This initiative links the work of work and school to help our young people understand the need for qualifications gained in school whilst kickstarting their career.”
Danni McAdams, an S4 pupil from Auchmuty, said: ‘I am really excited to have this opportunity to continue gaining my National 5 qualifications whilst pursuing my passion for where I would like to have a career.’
John Baillie, Lime Salon owner, said ‘We are excited to work with local schools to give a clear pathway to the potential next generation of hairdressers. It’s important for schools, pupils and their parents/carers to understand what’s expected from an apprenticeship. This partnership will help bridge the gap between the workplace and school life.’