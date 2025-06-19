Fife pupils head for national final of this year's Glee Challenge

The talented pupils from a Kirkcaldy primary school are hoping to shine in the finals of a national singing competition this weekend.

The youngsters from Capshard Primary School were the champions in the Fife region for this year’s Glee Challenge, organised by the Frisson Foundation.

Having taken the Kingdom’s title they will now compete at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday for the national final of the annual competition.

The contest will see the school’s Glee choir compete against the top schools from the other regions across Scotland.

Capshard Primary's Glee choir are preparing for the final of the Frisson Foundation's Glee Challenge at the Usher Hall this weekend. (Pic: contributed)

The choir will perform mesmerising renditions of ‘Edge of the World’ by Calum Bowie and a song of their own choice – ‘Suddenly I See’ by KT Tunstall, a fellow Fifer.

Capshard Glee have battled through intense competition from 184 other choirs, emerging as one of the top nine in the country.

Choir leaders Danika Bramall, Holly Moghimian and Briony Grieve said: “We are immensely proud of each and every one of our Glee members. The dedication, commitment and enthusiasm shown by the children has blown us away and created a ripple effect of excitement and community spirit in our school.

"The experience of participating in the Glee Challenge has highlighted the importance of celebrating expressive arts in our primary schools and providing opportunities for all children to shine in their own unique way.”

As well as the performances from the competing choirs, the national final will also feature special guest performances from the Harbinger Drum Crew, who were recently featured on the US version of The Traitors, and risisng Scottish star Calum Bowie, who will perform at TRNSMT later this summer.