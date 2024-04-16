Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emily Pugh, Cerys Robertson, Samantha Witcomb and Bing Lin received the scholarships for their hard work and commitment to their studies at a special presentation held at Shell UK’s Fife Natural Gas Liquids Plant at Mossmorran.

The pupils, currently on the Shell UK Girls in Energy course at Fife College’s Levenmouth campus, have been awarded scholarships of £500 by Shell UK to support their studies. The pupils have said they will use the funds to help further their education experiences.

Emily, from Coaltown of Wemyss, said: "I feel very honoured to receive this award as it means a lot to me. I will spend the money I have received from winning this scholarship on furthering my education, which could help me in the future if I decide to go to university or college or if I need anything to help me with my exams."

Fife GIE Scholarship Winners with Claire Davidson HSSE and Pauline McGeevor CLO (Pic: Fife College)

Samantha from Leven, said: "I'm so grateful for this scholarship. It’s taken a massive weight off my shoulders regarding university and further education. I will put the money towards driving lessons for when I am 17 to get to university independently.”

Pauline McGeevor, community liaison officer at Mossmorran, said that it was “vital” that opportunities were created in the energy sector for young women.

She said: “It was a pleasure to meet the students, to reward them for their hard work throughout the year and to hear about their future ambitions.

"It is vital that young women see the opportunities that exist in the energy industry and the Girls in Energy course aims to link real life and learning experiences to nurture the next generation of problem-solvers, leaders and innovators in the sector.”

The Shell UK Girls in Energy course, offers school pupils a unique insight into the energy industry as well as enhancing key employability skills.