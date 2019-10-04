Fife pupils perform for the Queen at Balmoral

Students from St Leonards School rubbed shoulders with royalty when they were given the opportunity to perform for Her Majesty the Queen at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral last week.

The pupils joined together with a group of former students for the special Sunday morning service, performing the anthem for the day, ‘Turn thy face from my sins’ by Thomas Attwood, and leading the hymns, with the Queen seated in her usual pew.

The St Leonards chamber choir was formed of current students Lauren Hastie, Beth Purvis, David de Wolff and Peter Matthews, and former pupils Anna and Olivia Carslaw, Anthony White and Ines Hayward-Daventry.