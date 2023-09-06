Fife radio station welcomes back familiar voice to the airwarves
Dave Mac will return to his Fife radio roots as he presents a new weekday on K107.
Dave started his career with Kingdom FM in 2002 before going on to work on air and in management on stations all across Scotland and further afield. Most recently he has worked as a broadcast consultant, helping radio stations grow.
Dave said: “The K107 team reached out to me about doing a daytime programme on the station and to give them assistance behind the scenes. I have been very impressed with the work they are doing and with the local initiatives they are driving.
“It’s exactly what great community radio is all about. K107 really does have a bright future and I’m delighted to have been invited to be a part of it. The area holds a special place for me as well as I started my radio career in Fife and had many great times and memories here. It’s great to be back”.
Dave’s show will start on Monday, September 11 at 3.00pm.
A spokesperson for K107 said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dave back to Fife, he’ll be a familiar voice to many, from his roles on-air with various Scottish radio stations and sporting stadiums. An afternoon show each weekday adds more consistency to our scheduled programming and to have Dave’s experience both on-air and in the background will be a huge asset to the station. We’re confident this will be a popular show for our audience and sponsors alike”