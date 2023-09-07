Watch more videos on Shots!

Dave Mac will return to his Fife radio roots as he presents a new weekday on K107.

Dave started his career with Kingdom FM in 2002 before going on to work on air and in management on stations all across Scotland and further afield. Most recently he has worked as a broadcast consultant, helping radio stations grow.

Dave said: “The K107 team reached out to me about doing a daytime programme on the station and to give them assistance behind the scenes. I have been very impressed with the work they are doing and with the local initiatives they are driving.

“It’s exactly what great community radio is all about. K107 really does have a bright future and I’m delighted to have been invited to be a part of it. The area holds a special place for me as well as I started my radio career in Fife and had many great times and memories here. It’s great to be back”.

Dave’s show will start on Monday, September 11 at 3.00pm.