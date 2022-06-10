Recent rainfall has not been enough for recovery in the east, and conditions have continued to get drier in the Kingdom as well as Dundee, Falkirk, and East Lothian.

Alert level requires businesses which rely on water from the environment to start taking action to ensure they are being efficient, including checks of their equipment and abstracting at night to minimise evaporation.

The warning has come from SEPA

There continues to be a split for water scarcity in Scotland, with most of the west experiencing normal conditions and the east at an early stage.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning,, said: “The deterioration in the east is due to a combination of dry ground conditions and low river flows.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely.