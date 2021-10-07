Scotland’s Home of the Year is back and is looking for as many different styles of home as possible, no matter size, shape or spend.

Whether you festoon your home with festive decorations, or you’re a cool yule minimalist, if you love transforming your home at the most wonderful time of the year, Fifers are being offered the chance to be crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is looking for Scotland's best Christmas homes.

The show is looking for five festive homes across Scotland, and their judges Anna, Kate and Michael will be hitting the road in November for filming.

The one-off show will broadcast on the BBC Scotland Channel in December.

Applicants will be required to send photos of their home and a bit of information about themselves and their love for Christmas.

To enter, and for more information, email: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.