Fife residents urged to take part in Alzheimer Scotland's Memory Walk

People who live in the Kingdom are being asked to sign up to Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk this year to help raise funds and awareness of the condition.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:30 pm

Scotland’s Memory Walk is set to take place on September 18-19

Participants will have the option to create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.

Faye Smart, a Dementia Advisor who is based at the Dementia Resource Centre Kirkcaldy, said: “My role is fully funded through fundraised money and the walk is one of the biggest events we have.

Alzheimer Scotland's Memory Walk is in aid of people who suffer from dementia.

“Many participants have something in common - they are walking for someone they care about, a person living with dementia, a carer or in memory of a loved one.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil Alzheimer Scotland’s mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

To sign up to Scotland’s Memory Walk, visit: memorywalk.alzscot.org

